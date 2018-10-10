EOS Unveils M 300 Series for Industrial AM Production

Henry Ford may not have invented the automobile, but his pioneering spirit did transform the...

The recently launched EOS M 300-4 expands the portfolio of Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) additive manufacturing (AM) systems from EOS GmbH. It also heralds the start of the new EOS M 300 series of modular 3D printing platforms for industrial manufacturing.

The new E 300 M series is engineered with a configurable and scalable equipment architecture that enables full flexibility and customized configurability, according to EOS. Users can choose between different solutions. For example, users can choose a system with one, two or four lasers; multi-power laser configurations (400 or 1,000 watt); and fixed or variable focus. Additional configuration possibilities include different types of recoaters, new and expanded exposure strategies, manual or automated part handling as well as monitoring options and 3R, Delphin and Erowa clamping systems.

EOS adds that EOS M 300 series users can also choose between two powder dosing options for full build jobs without refilling. These are bottom-up dosing to become independent of materials particle size distribution and automated, top dosing to enable a closed-loop solution.

The EOS M 300 series as well as the EOS M 300-4 are compatible with the EOS Shared Modules concept in which manual or automated peripheral modules and transport logistics can supply several EOS metal AM systems. As a result, the company explains, all setup, unpacking, transportation and sieving actions are carried out independent of, and parallel to, the AM build process.

Its manufacturer describes the EOS M 300-4 as designed with an automation-ready and future-proof platform that is configurable, scalable and secure. EOS adds that this AM system can serve various manufacturing industries such as aerospace, medical, tooling and automotive with 24/7 process capabilities.

The EOS M 300-4 provides a build volume of 11.8x11.8x15.8 in. (300x30x400 mm) and a scanning speed of up to 23 ft. per second (7.0 m/s). It has four lasers that, EOS says, will be able to offer variable laser power sources in the future—from 4×400, to a mixed setup of 2×400 and 2×1,000, up to 4×1,000-watt laser power.

The system also offers full-field overlap with four scanners. This, EOS explains, means that the lasers can reach all spots on the build plate, which, in turn, enables full build orientation flexibility. The company adds that the system enables an increased productivity by factor of 4 to 10 compared to its mid-frame EOS M 290 system, which should reduce cost per part.

The EOS M 300-4 debuts a new lifetime recirculating filter system that offers automated cleaning, with residue collected in a bin beneath the build chamber. The EOS M 300-4, as well as the entire EOS M 300 system line, also offers automatic job start procedures. For demanding health and safety standards, the system line includes powder contact-free solutions.

The EOS M 300 series comes with the company’s EOSPRINT 2 build preparation software and EOSTATE production software as well as the soon to be released EOSCONNECT monitoring software. Miscellaneous features include a casted frame and an integrated permanent filter system that eliminates the need to open the system periodically for filter changes.

EOS offers fully integrated remote service and consulting for the EOS M 300 series. For more information on the EOS M 300-4, visit EOS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company's website.